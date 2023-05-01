Employee asks if they were wrong to quit on the spot after getting a bad evaluation.

So, when a disgruntled former employee decided to consult the moral compass otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about rage-quitting, the jury of internet strangers was eager to weigh in on the gossip.
I was talking about this with my sister the other day and she thinks it was a bit of an a*shole/drama move on my part. When I was 23, I started working at a clothing store in the mall for some extra money.
I was there for about a week, though I only worked some short training shifts. I worked a total of 15 hours.
The managers pulled me aside and said they gave me an evaluation. It would have been fine, I am open to criticism and improving. However, they gave me a really low score (5 out of 45) saying I was not 'living up to expectations' and it was going to go in my file. They promised it would be amended when I improved.