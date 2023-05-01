Employee asks if they were wrong to quit on the spot after getting a bad evaluation.

Workplace evaluations can be torture, but receiving a full performance review when you haven't even completed training yet is a serious red flag...

So, when a disgruntled former employee decided to consult the moral compass otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about rage-quitting, the jury of internet strangers was eager to weigh in on the gossip.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for quitting a job on the spot when they gave me a bad evaluation after only working 15 hours?

I was talking about this with my sister the other day and she thinks it was a bit of an a*shole/drama move on my part. When I was 23, I started working at a clothing store in the mall for some extra money.

I was there for about a week, though I only worked some short training shifts. I worked a total of 15 hours.