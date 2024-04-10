Employee humiliates lunch thief at work; coworkers debate if revenge was 'cruel.' AITA? UPDATED 2X

And now, OP's official update:

So not sure if anyone wanted an update, but I finally found out from a new friend at work that yes, the lunch thief had struck before! Apparently, everyone wrote their names on their lunch to combat this, and the thief then targeted unmarked lunch or lunch items; guess no one told me ha.

People apparently started being petty and standoff-ish to the thief since, and he blames me for that lol. Also, according to my new friend, most were actually very pleased that the thief was finally identified/dealt with. I had no idea this would create extreme tension in the office.

I was assured that besides the thief in question and his cronies, no one thought I was being a b*tch.