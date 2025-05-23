Employee is investigated by HR after not telling coworkers they 'speak' Korean. AITA?

If you were not given paper to fill out on what you heard then YOU get some paper and write it all down in print...the entire conversation...and give a copy to HR because "I feel it's in the best interest of the company to have a record of what was actually said in case the same people are that unprofessional again and I overhear it or worse, a client overhears it." Have HR sign and date YOUR copy of what transpired, too.