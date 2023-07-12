Employee on work retreat has family 'removed' from reserved mini golf course; AITA?

What do you do when a family wants to enjoy the mini golf course your company reserved for a private work retreat?

Do you kick out a mom and her children and rob them of a day of fun, or do you just surrender to the fact that a family is going to be a part of the team-building and morale-boosting exercises? So, when a conflicted employee decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about an awkward situation that went down on a work retreat, people were ready to hear the juicy details of the drama.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for getting a staff member when people were using part of the facility we reserved?

My work had a retreat at one of those “fun Center” places that have bowling, an arcade and all that stuff.

We had the bowling alley, the mini golf and the ropes course reserved for just us. Some of my coworkers and I decided to play some mini golf.