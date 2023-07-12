Employee on work retreat has family 'removed' from reserved mini golf course; AITA?

Do you kick out a mom and her children and rob them of a day of fun, or do you just surrender to the fact that a family is going to be a part of the team-building and morale-boosting exercises? So, when a conflicted employee decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet about an awkward situation that went down on a work retreat, people were ready to hear the juicy details of the drama.
My work had a retreat at one of those “fun Center” places that have bowling, an arcade and all that stuff.
We had the bowling alley, the mini golf and the ropes course reserved for just us. Some of my coworkers and I decided to play some mini golf.
The facility left put the clubs and balls and had a big sign that said, “reserved for my job only from 12:00-3:00pm. It should be noted that usually, people need to pay first for receive a club and a ball.
When were in the course, we saw a woman and some kids in their. We told them that the course was reserved at the moment and they needed to leave the course.
The mom refused and said, “we have every right to be here.” One of my coworkers said “actually you don’t. You clearly didn’t pay for this and are crashing our work retreat.” The mom said “I paid for the all access day pass. So yeah I did pay for this.”
One of my coworkers went to get an employee and the manager and another employee came to escort the family out. As they were escorted out, the mom started yelling “you ruined my kids day.
I wish you nothing but the worst. What kind of horrible person kicks kids out of a mini golf course. You should have just minded your own business.”
The reason I am asking if I (or we) are the ahole is that later, the employee who helped escort the person out said “you know, she was right. Would it really have hurt to let them stay and finish the course.
Your company already paid for it. Were they really bothering you?” We considered telling the manager but didn’t get a chance.
Ok-Ranger5739 said:
NTA- the employee was out of line. They shouldn’t have rented it out for a private group and then expected you to share the space.
tealcandtrip said:
NTA. The company was double dipping. They can't charge for people to reserve a space and charge for other people to use that space at the same time. The woman and her child did have every right to be there.
They paid for their access to the course. THEY SHOULD NOT HAVE BEEN ALLOWED TO PAY FOR A PRODUCT THE COMPANY KNEW IT COULD NOT DELIVER. NEITHER SHOULD YOUR WORK BE EXPECTED TO PAY FOR SOMETHING THEY WON'T DELIVER.
Management should have made it clear to them that all access day pass did not actually mean all access day pass that day, or made it clear to your company that they were just getting all access day passes, but not exclusive use.
If your company bought exclusive use, then they are also paying for the business to position the employees to enable and enforce that. Both your work and that woman deserve compensation for their sneakiness or bad business practices.
Ready_Acanthisitta83 said:
NTA. It’s always the entitled and their enablers that cause situations like this. Granted, she may not have known that certain sections were reserved when she bought the tickets, but that’s a discussion she should’ve had with the manager. Also, what’s the point of reserving if anyone feeling entitled can just evade the space?
Slight-Bar-534 said:
NTA. She could have gone to management and asked for her money back as she didn't have all day access.
stroppo said:
NTA. You paid for it to be private. If you wanted to let the family continue to play there, you could choose to do that, but you had no obligation to do so. I would report that employee's comment to the manager and facility owner.
Crazybutnotlazy1983 said:
NTA and yes tell the manager. Your company paid for it, there was a sign saying so. For an employee to tell you is bad customer service. Also kindly suggest that when the space is reserved that they not put the needed supplies out before the party arrives.
Everyone agreed unanimously here that this employee wasn't wrong to enjoy the space they reserved and the staff member of this 'fun center' shouldn't have made them feel like guilty and entitled customers. Better luck next time, everyone!