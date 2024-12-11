Employee refuses to contribute to group gift for boss' retirement, 'it would look bad.' AITA?

"AITA for refusing to split the cost of a group gift when I didn’t want to participate?"

A few days ago, my coworkers decided to pitch in for a group gift for our boss’s upcoming retirement. They suggested a fancy watch and set a budget of $50 per person. While I respect our boss and appreciate the idea, I felt $50 was too steep for me right now, especially with the holidays coming up and my own financial priorities. I politely told them I’d sit this one out.

Well, apparently that wasn’t an option. They told me I needed to contribute because it “would look bad” if I didn’t, especially since everyone else in the department agreed to chip in. When I still declined, they got irritated and said I was being “cheap” and “ungrateful,” considering our boss has been so good to us over the years.