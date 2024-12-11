Employee refuses to contribute to group gift for boss' retirement, 'it would look bad.' AITA?

A few days ago, my coworkers decided to pitch in for a group gift for our boss’s upcoming retirement. They suggested a fancy watch and set a budget of $50 per person. While I respect our boss and appreciate the idea, I felt $50 was too steep for me right now, especially with the holidays coming up and my own financial priorities. I politely told them I’d sit this one out.
Well, apparently that wasn’t an option. They told me I needed to contribute because it “would look bad” if I didn’t, especially since everyone else in the department agreed to chip in. When I still declined, they got irritated and said I was being “cheap” and “ungrateful,” considering our boss has been so good to us over the years.
Now, they’re not outright rude, but I’ve noticed the vibe in the office is weird. People are being short with me or making passive-aggressive comments about “teamwork” and “support.” It’s making me question if I should’ve just paid the $50 to keep the peace. AITA for refusing to split the cost of the gift?
Bibliophile_w_coffee said:
NTA. I would explain that there are financial burdens they are unaware of and you are glad they are not in that boat where $50 is a big deal, but for you, right now, it is a bit deal and you aren’t going to have your water turned off because they want to buy a fancy watch.
chibbledibs said:
NTA. Ain’t no way I’d spend $50 on my boss.
BeautifuIMuse said:
NTA. You set a boundary based on your finances, and no one should pressure you into spending beyond your comfort zone. Their reactions say more about them than you.
Sleep_Assistant said:
NTA. If your workplace is pressuring you to pitch in money and shades you for not complying, that is not a workplace, that is a forced donation center. Plus, if they called you "cheap"- just tell them to cover *your* gift instead. And if their response is "no"; boom, you can turn the tables and call them "cheap" since they've been being nasty about $50. Plus it's only $50, right?
Pink-flowerr- said:
NTA, you set a clear boundary and you have every right to decide how you spend your money. Participating in a group gift should be optional, not mandatory. Just because everyone else agreed doesn’t mean you’re obligated to do the same, especially if $50 feels like too much for you right now.
dyllandor said:
NTA You dont need to contribute because someone decided to start a suck up project for a boss who's leaving the company. Normal people don't buy gifts for their bosses.