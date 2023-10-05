Employee tells coworker to 'cover up' and stop dressing like she works at 'Hooters.' AITA?

"AITA for telling a female coworker to cover up?"

I (F23) work in tech, we have a pretty large office of about 50 people. Many people here are used to working from home since the pandemic, so dress code at the office is pretty casual. Jeans and jumpers mostly.

I was really worried to integrate with an actual office but it has been really chill so far. The only problem has been "Beatrice" who has worked in offices a lot longer than a lot of us younger workers have.

Beatrice is in her 50s and still tries to act like the queen bee of the office. We mostly just ignore her advice, and try to get our work done. She has an array of complaints about any number of things in the office but chief among them is how cold the office is.