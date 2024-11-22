Employee threatens to go to HR over Christmas 'Adopt a Family' program at work. AITA?

She did for years (I know as I was usually with her when she signed us up) and no one ever came through for us, ever. So it’s safe to say that I feel some kind of way about these so called ‘charities’ and learned a couple of things early in life and vowed to never contribute yo these things because no one cared about me and my siblings so why should I care for anyone else this time or year?

Why should I go out of my way to help when we were never helped? People metaphorically said f my mom and her kids so f them and their kids. So back to my coworker.