Employee who 'hates dogs' shuts down 'dog-friendly' office idea; AITA?

While dogs can be 'man's best friend,' that doesn't mean dogs are 'man's best coworker'...

So, when a frustrated employee decided to vent to the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about allowing pets in the workplace, people were there to help deem a verdict.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for preventing our office from going dog friendly?

My job does an annual benefits review where they evaluated our current benefits and took suggestions for new benefits. This was done in small groups to have an open discussion.

We are an office of about 35 people. We can't really work from home a lot because in person collaboration is needed. I like my job a lot.

I've (M35) always kept it on the down low I hate dogs. If I tell someone I don't like them I usually get a 'whats wrong with you?' from people.