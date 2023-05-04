Employee quits when he's not offered promotion, 'I was never going further;' AITA?

Unfortunately there isn't always a blazing, blaring, red flag or a newsletter that's sent to the office email when it's time to bail on a dead end job, but rage-quitting is always an option...

So, when a conflicted ex-employee decided to consult the moral compass of the internet otherwise known as Reddit's 'Am I the As*hole' about a work-related dilemma, disgruntled workers everywhere were ready to help him vent.

AITA (Am I the As*hole) for quitting my job after not getting a promotion?

So I (28m) have been with my company for 6 years. I make great money, love the company and my colleagues, and intended to spend the rest of my career here, but they overlooked me for a promotion and it changed everything.

My immediate manager announced a month ago that he got a promotion to a different office in the group. Cue congratulations but also excitement as I also saw this as a great opportunity.