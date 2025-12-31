"AITA for emptying out my dad's estate and making his will useless?"

I, 48M, have helped my father keep his business afloat for years. I didn't mind. His support when I was young is the only reason I am where I am in life financially. I was able to graduate debt free and start my own business straight out of university.

My stepmother on the other hand was never my biggest fan. She thought I should have done more for her and her sons. I was already out of the house when my father married her so I never felt like I owed her anything. Much less her useless kids.

Both of my stepbrothers ended up working for my dad's company. But they are useless. They spent most of their time "servicing" clients. Taking clients to lunch and golfing with them. Stuff like that.