'AITA for encouraging my aunt to help my backstabbing sister instead of trying to make me do it?'

Then she tried to play the "we have horrible parents" card claiming we needed each other. I told her I didn't need another terrible person in my life and she was as dead to me as our parents are.

Our aunt was someone who did look out for us when she realized we had horrible parents. She wasn't very involved but was the only family we really had. She hated what happened between us but never said much about it.

My sister and ex got back together and they had another kid and stayed together until last year or something. He ended up f'ing her over and leaving her without a place to stay. She was also dumb to rely entirely on him.