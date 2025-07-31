'AITA if I end a 5-year relationship over how my GF treated me on my birthday?'

There is a whole lot more to this story you haven’t provided. What was the fight about? Is this an isolated incident or is she always like this?

OP responded:

The fight was about me being upset that she had put a kitchen towel that she used to catch moths with back in the kitchen and I had used it to dry my hands throughout the day. I get very stressed about germs and have a serious fear of bugs, butterflies and moths. I got stressed and kept telling her how icky and disturbing I found it.