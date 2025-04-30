"AITA for considering ending a decade-long friendship because my bridesmaid is skipping my bachelorette for her boyfriend?"

I (24F) am getting married soon and have a small bridal party—just three bridesmaids. We planned a simple bachelorette day the a Thursday before the Saturday wedding because I and one of the bridesmaids live out of state.

We choose that day to be mindful of everyone’s schedule and budget, especially since two of the bridesmaids recently got married, and one is currently pregnant. It’s not a huge trip—just a chill day to catch up, get our nails done and have dinner together.

One of my bridesmaids (24F), let’s call her “Jenna,” and I have been friends for over a decade. We met at summer camp, kept in touch through, made plans to spend time together even though it was long-distance, and later went to the same college.