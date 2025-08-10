'AITA for wanting to end my engagement because her kids don't accept me and I want a family of my own?'

Pikelets_for_tea

NTA. You have been in the children's lives for six years and they are still hostile. They don't want you around. Therapy hasn't helped. Encouragement from family members hasn't helped.

Marrying your fiancee would be a terrible mistake as the children aren't worried you may leave - they want you to leave. The best option is to end your relationship, however painful that may be. It's not fair to you or your fiancee but it's reality.

Edit: Please be careful to not bring a baby into this situation.