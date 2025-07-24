'AITA if I end my friendship with two bridesmaids who ditched my bachelorette trip?'

Honestly, I would love to go to Italy. But it’s very far away from me and that means it’s very expensive and would take a lot of time. If I ever do go, it’ll be to do the things I want to do and when I want to do them. If a good friend happens to be getting married there at the same time? Sure I’d attend.

If they wanted me to, I’d even bite the bullet and do the bridesmaid thing for their wedding day, even if we weren’t terribly close. But my trip wouldn’t be about their wedding. I’m just wondering if your guests may have had a different idea for how the trip would go? Like, were they going to your wedding in Italy OR were they going to Italy and attending your wedding while they were there. I feel like there’s a difference.