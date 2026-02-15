'WIBTA if I end my marriage while we have a toddler and a baby?'

She wants me to tell her everything I do from the second I wake up in the morning to the second I fall asleep. She doesn't believe me when I tell her where I've been and who I've been with. The fact there are women in my office bothers her too. Her family have even noticed how bad she is.

Sometimes she will go to their house and stare at her tracking app on her phone to see if I'm moving. She's able to maintain other elements of her life. But this has reached a point where I'm done. I feel like she's seconds away from assaulting me some days and she's always so quick to try fight with me.