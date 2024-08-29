'AITA if I end my marriage on the day we get back from our honeymoon?' UPDATED

"WIBTA if I ended my marriage on the day we got back from our honey moon?"

Please excuse my spelling and grammar mistakes, I am not in the right state of mind to proofread this. Plus English is my second language and I’m dyslexic. So I struggle with writhing even on my best days. I (F30) got back today from my honeymoon with my husband (M29). We made some friends during the trip, one of which was a lone traveler (27F).

My husband and I thought she was cool and exchanged socials with her. My husband made a couple of comments that let me know he was checking out her stories throughout the trip. He is a lot more into socials than I am, so that didn’t raise any red flags for me. However, I got curious and checked his DMs, we have an open phone policy.