'AITA for ending a relationship over long showers?'

Usually 15 minutes to steam, 5 to 10 minutes (with the water on and off) to shower and wash my hair, and another 5 or so for skin care. I'm not hogging the only bathroom or the hot water. And I only do it after everything else is done for the day (work, chores, intimacy).

Anyway, the comment was that I would have to knock off things like that when I was living with him. Which, why? He said I was wasting time and needed to be more "present" when I lived with "a man." Wtf? It's 30-40 minutes. I can't have 30-40 minutes to myself?

This lead to a longer argument about the various things about myself and life I would need to change before he would move in. Like I was doing him a favor letting him live with me rent free.