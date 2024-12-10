'AITA for ending all contact with my biological family after realizing nothing will ever change with them?'

She was always the beautiful one and I was told repeatedly I should wish I was more like my sister. When she struggled in school I was supposed to help her and be grateful that I was the one who got to do that. And when she got a good grade it was celebrated while the fact I always got good grades was ignored.

My sister could tell me I looked ugly or hideous in an outfit and nobody in the family would bat an eyelid. A couple of times I asked why she couldn't be nice and I was accused of speaking to her in a harsh manner. I was called petty many times for not celebrating my sister's accomplishments the way everyone else did.