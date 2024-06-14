'AITA for ending a date immediately upon finding out that she was a single mom?'

As my next visit came closer, I offered to take Emily out on date. She accepted and we continued to text back and forth in the meantime. Since our texting was fairly sporadic I opted to take Emily out to a nice restaurant so we could get to know each other a little better and have a nice meal at the same time.

On the day of, we met at the restaurant and my breath really was taken away at the sight of her. Her pictures didn't do her justice. As we got to talking, things were going fairly smoothly. The conversation was flowing well, there definitely seemed to be chemistry, and we were able to go between joking and being serious in our conversation. There was no awkwardness at all. Until...