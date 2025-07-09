'AITA for ending free babysitting?' 'My neighbor cut my daughter's hair without permission.'

"AITA for ending free babysitting after neighbor cut my daughter's hair without permission?"

So I'm a single mom with a 6yo daughter. My neighbor offered to babysit for free while I work my evening shift at the hospital. Seemed like a godsend since daycare costs are insane. Everything was going great for around 2 weeks until yesterday.

I came home and found my daughter had been given a full haircut. Like, chopped off 8 inches of her beautiful curly hair without asking me first. My neighbor said my daughter asked for it and she wanted to help.