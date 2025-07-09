'AITA for ending free babysitting?' 'My neighbor cut my daughter's hair without permission.'

So I'm a single mom with a 6yo daughter. My neighbor offered to babysit for free while I work my evening shift at the hospital. Seemed like a godsend since daycare costs are insane. Everything was going great for around 2 weeks until yesterday.
I came home and found my daughter had been given a full haircut. Like, chopped off 8 inches of her beautiful curly hair without asking me first. My neighbor said my daughter asked for it and she wanted to help.
I was honestly devastated. My daughter's hair grows super slowly and this was her first time ever getting it cut. I wanted to be there for that moment, you know? Plus it looks pretty rough, definitely not professional. When I told my neighbor I was upset, she got defensive and said she was just trying to help. She said I should be grateful for free childcare instead of complaining.
I told her I'd find other arrangements and she called me ungrateful. Now I'm scrambling to find new childcare I can actually afford. My mom thinks I overreacted since it's just hair and the neighbor meant well. I am thankful and maybe overreacted a bit in that situation but I still feel like she should ask me before doing something like this. AITA?
SonOfSchrute said:
No it’s not ok to cut a kid’s hair without the parents’ permission. And what planet do you kooks live on where adults just follow the whims of 6 year olds? NTA.
Winter-Rest-1674 said:
NTA, giving ice cream before bed is neighborly, cutting off hair without prior approval is not. You are not wrong for finding other options for baby sitting because she believes that just because she’s doing you a favor she gets to do what she wants.
If your daughter asked for a haircut, she should have said, I’ll speak to your mom about itching, maybe y’all can make a mommy daughter day sometime later. You don’t just cut off someone else’s child hair.
Snicker_Sorceress said:
NTA. Babysitting for free doesn’t mean she gets to make parenting decisions. Cutting your daughter’s hair without asking is a big breach of trust. You can appreciate the help and still expect basic boundaries to be respected.
Woofles_Fries505 said:
NTA. Your neighbor crossed a line, there is no overreacting, that neighbor broke your trust. You no longer trust her and if mom thinks you’re overreacting cut her hair and see how she likes it!
Your neighbor is feeling entitled because she does free babysitting and taking over a parent’s decision. What other parenting decisions she will make on your behalf? No you nip this on bud and you’re doing a good job.
WhiteKnightPrimal said:
NTA. She's a babysitter, not the parent, she doesn't get to cut a kids hair without parental permission. Something like that would get a paid babysitter/nanny fired, it's not different just because she's doing it for free.
This isn't an overreaction on your part, she way overstepped, cutting your daughter's hair was in no way her call. If it's true that your kid wanted it, and you can ask your kid about that, then she should have told you about the request so you could arrange to get the hair cut properly, not stolen a first from a parent.
Sweet_Stratigraphy said:
NTA It is not okay to cut a child’s hair without permission from their parent/guardian. Imagine what else she may try to do!
GibsonGirl55 said:
So, if it's true, she just went on ahead and did this at the direction of a child? Who wouldn't be upset? That she was babysitting free of charge didn't give her license to do this. I hope you can find alternative childcare in the wake of what happened. Your neighbor is an idiot. NTA.