'AITA for ending a 7-year friendship after she didn't invite me to her wedding and lied about it?'

"AITA for ending a 7-year friendship because I wasn’t invited to her wedding?"

I ,25F, got mad on my 27F friend for not inviting me to the her wedding. A little context here: We’ve known each other for 7 year, we have met through university, and since we are both dentists, we have been colleagues for 6 years. She is with her husband since 2012. She never had another relationship besides him.

She was always curious about other guys, and asking me about my dates. One time her now-husband came to her drunk and told her that she is nothing to him out of the blue and threw her in the streets. I took her in my home and talked to her, and told her that his behavior is not to be forgiven and she needs to reconsider her relationship.