'AITA for ending my friendship with best friend of 25 years because of what she did during my wedding?'

During this time, we had gotten into an argument where she said I was being very selfish and not taking into consideration that I was having everyone in the bridal party incur a lot of expenses.

She said she had to buy two new outfits and then on top of that, expect wedding gifts. This was my best friend, complaining that she’d have to get me a gift for the wedding! I told her it wasn’t necessary, I wanted her there and all I wanted was for the all the girls to pick whatever outfit they wanted but for it to be lavender.

After that, she complained that I hadn’t included her on any wedding shopping. In our culture (we’re Bengali) the friends usually accompany in shopping but because it was Covid, we only took my parents, his parents and brother.