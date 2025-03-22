'AITA for ending my friendship with my best friend after she avoided me at her destination wedding and then blamed me for it?'

His daughter is extremely rude, and was blatantly disrespectful to Sam in front of my bf and I. So, defending my best friend felt more important in the moment. Turns out, he thought I was overstepping, and I apologized to him immediately.

I addressed everything else that hurt me, factually, but she had no real response. I acknowledged Ashley’s behavior, apologized for bringing her, and took responsibility for anything that may have made guests uncomfortable.

But it felt like she was using Ashley as an excuse to justify how she treated me. Instead of owning her actions, she deflected, cursed at me, yelled, and hung up on me, saying things like "I don't have time for this" and "Either be my friend or dont. Im not going to beg for friends".