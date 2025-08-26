'AITA for ending it with him over a 2 hour birthday party then evicting him?' UPDATED

"AITA for ending it with him over a 2 hour birthday party then evicting him?"

I (32F) have been dating a guy (35M) for 7 years. Just like a lot of relationships it’s been a lot of ups and downs. Back in March my boyfriend’s birthday was coming up on April 19th, my nephew also has a birthday in April on the 9th.

So with their birthdays approaching I had told my boyfriend I had unfortunate news about his birthday, my sister planned my nephews birthday party on the 19th from 11-1pm. My nephew was turning 7 and was having a party at a jump park in town and me being the only aunt and loving my nephew, of course I’m going.