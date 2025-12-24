'AITA for ending a long-term relationship after being left out of a work event?' UPDATED

"AITA for ending a long-term relationship after being left out of a work event?"

I (26F) was with my boyfriend (28M) for four years. We built a life together, met each other’s families, we even worked on moving in together once my lease was up and talked seriously about the future.

Lately, though, things hadn’t been great. The relationship had been rocky for a while communication was off, there was distance, and I often felt like I was doing most of the emotional work.

Even so, I stayed and tried to fix it because four years felt like something worth fighting for. He told me he had a work dinner and said it was employees only. I didn’t question it since usually these company functions encourage bringing partners. I’ve been trying to keep the peace lately instead of creating more tension between us.