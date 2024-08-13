Newlywed’s marriage crumbles under spouse’s manipulative behavior during family crisis. AITA?

I feel like I’m stuck in a toxic situation where I’m being emotionally manipulated, and I’m seriously considering leaving. I’d appreciate hearing perspectives, especially from those who have been in similar situations. Am I the asshole for thinking about ending this marriage?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

DirtyDBeMe

NTA. This is absolutely toxic. Get out while you still can. The old “I’ll end myself if you don’t do what I say” line is a massive red flag. It will only get worse over time and they will only become more controlling. Be thankful you found out so early and might be able to salvage the rest of your life.

