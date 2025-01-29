'AITA for ending my marriage?' 'She only stayed long enough to do a small career change.'

She wouldn't have the time to be a single parent and work and train for her specialty. And that I was able to support her through it as long as I didn't know she wanted out of our marriage and would leave as soon as she secured the new job.

Her friend said it would all blow up in her face when I realized and she said she didn't care. And that she f'd herself over by working even when we had the kids. Otherwise she could have left and made me support them until she got a job.

I waited until her friend was gone and the kids were in bed and I told her the marriage was over and I was not going to be used until she got what she wanted. She told me I heard it wrong and I was overreacting.