'AITA for ending my marriage because I couldn't being married to a widow with kids?'

We had discussed having kids together and agreed we wanted one or two but then she said she didn't know after we were married. She was not the same with other people. She was just as open and affectionate as before with everyone else. She enjoyed herself. But it was like being reminded of me was a bucket of ice water over her head.

I tried to discuss it with her but she was "busy" or she'd say she had no idea she was doing it and promised to be more conscious but she wasn't. And then she started talking about her late husband more. I would try to engage with her about him but she'd carry on without me and almost seemed to dislike me talking about him.