'AITA for ending my relationship with my autistic sister?' UPDATED

I have a sister a few years younger than me who is autistic. She was only diagnosed last year after she got fired from her job (she kept saying rude things to her coworkers/clients) and went to see a counselor who recommended testing. We were somewhat close as kids, but have drifted apart as adults. We both moved out of state (I moved back 2 years ago to take care of our mother. Our father is passed).

We have our own busy lives. We have kept in touch via social media. I kept the relationship going since she never reaches out. She says it's just part of how her brain works and I need to just accept that and not hold it against her. If the relationship is important to me, then I need to take the initiative and keep it going, but don't contact her too often because it 'exhausts her having to respond.'