Engaged couple asks if it's 'forcing their ethics' to serve only vegetarian food at their wedding. AITA?

None of our friends have ever complained when coming to our house for (vegetarian) food but my parents say it's different at a wedding because people "expect luxury food," especially if they are travelling from abroad (many are) and apparently this needs to include meat.

I am honestly Natalie Imbruglia-d (torn) on this. Personally I don't mind that much if our guests eat meat but it is inconsistent with our own life choices and it is our day, so that could make it feel inauthentic.

And I think the whole focus on meat thing is quite generational (my parents are in their 60s). My fiancé agrees with me but the issue is my parents are (very kindly) paying for the meal. WIBTA if I got everyone only vegetarian food?

