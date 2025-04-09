Engaged couple bans BOTH moms from free luxury vacation, 'I feel SO guilty.' AITA?

My fiancé and I are getting married in August. We are in the thick of wedding planning and stressed AF. He travels for work and has acquired 3 free nights at any Hilton property. We booked the Waldorf Astoria in Cabo.

Because he is a diamond member, we were upgraded to a massive 2 bedroom villa (over 2500 sq feet). All for free. My dad is a FA and so we get very cheap flights there. Basically, the entire vacation will only cost us about $500.

Anyway, both of our moms have asked to join. They are 60 and 70, one divorced, one widowed. We are very close with both of them and like each other’s moms well enough. But ALL THEY DO is talk about wedding planning, and them joining would obviously change the dynamic of the trip. We want to be able to be intimate, swim naked, do whatever we want, and it’ll be different with our moms there.