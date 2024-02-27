Family finds out mom is engaged to ex-husband’s new GF’s ex-husband. AITA? + Update

Three weeks later, the OP returned with an update.

"[UPDATE] AITA for getting engaged to my ex-husband’s new GF’s ex-husband?"

throwRAOkPlankton

I’m not sure how much of an update this is, but here we go. To start, I’m sure him and Jenny had an affair when we were still married and I really don’t care to know.

I don’t let them waste any of my energy worrying about them and what they do or did. I probably could’ve worded the end of my post better. Terry isn’t a stranger I just pulled off the street and got engaged to.

My kids have always known Terry as his kids are the same age and played the same sports. I told them I was dating someone after a year and a half and introduced them to him shortly after.