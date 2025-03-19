Engagement joy overshadowed by best friend’s insulting hatred of her relationship. AITA?

Surprise surprise, she texted me like three days later asking if I wanted to go dancing and I just wrote back "nah." She then sent me a loooong message about how hard it was to be my friend since i never wanted to do anything with her anymore because i was too busy with my "crappy boyfriend".

That was pretty much the last straw and I'll admit it, I was petty and just wrote back "Thats cool. Your friendship is trash." It felt great.

After i posted here last time I did a lot of thinking and realized that i was the one who was actually looking out for us and trying to make the friendship work and Laura just used me to talk about herself and make herself feel great at the expense of other people.