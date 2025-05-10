'Friend threw engagement news in face after sharing devastating family health news. AITA?'

She told me she 'literally could not deal with one of our BS fights right now and asked if saying 'congrats' was the only acceptable reply to my engagement news. She told me I should have CALLED HER with news that big. And it was absolutely unfair of me to determine if she excited or not over a text.

She continued on to tell me that last we had spoke of my relationship, she want even sure we'd be staying together as living together had proven to be a challenge. She is right that moving in together into our tiny 1 bedroom, 600 square foot apartment was hard on both of us, but it was also over 1.5 years before we got engaged...and when isn't moving in with your significant other hard at first?