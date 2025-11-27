'AITA if I wear my engagement ring to Christmas dinner just to spite my SIL?'

The accusation didn't bother me, I explained calmly that we are working with multiple doctors and going to speech therapy to support his speech delay, but she just scoffed and said that wasn't enough.

4.) After finally witnessing it himself, Leo stood up to her about how she treats me and our children - without cause or provocation. She played the victim, insulted me and insisting that I was misinterpreting her and that she's just warming up to me in her own way.

We've been together 8 years. He told her we would go low contact with her until she apologized for her behaviour and agreed to treat us and our children with more respect and love.