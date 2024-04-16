Engineering student blows up at friend who is 'obsessed' with her 'rich parents.' 'My mom is a teacher.' AITA?

I've tried talking it out with her, and nothing changes. This all came to a head the other day when she told our friend group that I could drive us to the mall because my parents had bought me a car. My parents did not buy me a car. I don't even own a car. I have no goddamn clue why she would say this.

I blew up at her and called her a "jealous piece of sh#t who is so far up her own goddamn a$s she hasn't seen reality in years" And said that if she can't conceptualize the fact that I pay for my own shi# through my own hard work maybe that says more about her than it does about me. She left pretty quickly and it was super awkward after that. She was being a total d--k but some of my friends are saying I took it too far and should have been calmer and kinder. AITA?