English woman refuses to celebrate Thanksgiving with BF because she can't eat meat.

Living in America can be strange for immigrants at first. We don't use the metric system; what they call football, we call soccer, and our healthcare system is awful. However, people still come here to pursue their 'American Dream.' On a popular Reddit thread, a British woman realizes that there are parts of American culture that are not part of her dream.
She writes:
I’m English, living in the US whilst I finish my university course - as soon as I’ve finished I plan on going home, my boyfriend has always said he’ll come with me especially because we’re expecting a baby (I want the baby to grow up where I grew up, more countryside, etc.) so in about another two years.
I’m seven and a half months pregnant, about as emotional as ever. His family is huge on thanksgiving, we’ve only been together for one, and it was nightmarish. First, I'm vegetarian and couldn’t eat much since everything had meat (weirdly common here), and they poked fun at my accent the entire time.