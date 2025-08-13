'AITA for entering my coworker’s office after he told me not to?' 'I told you NO.'

NTA. Take it to HR. Make sure they know you couldn't leave because he wouldn't allow you to retrieve your belongings and (if you aren't salaried) you expect to be paid for the time you had to remain in the office and were not allowed to leave due to his actions. Make it clear that you'll be lawyering up if they refuse. I bet it's all on camera and that things change then.

Ellumine said:

NTA. It's also your office, and his leadership style sounds atrocious. Like others are saying, this needs to go to HR. He either needs an office of his own in line with his title, or he should be sharing with other leadership, to start with, but if you'll be trapped with him in that space, he has no right to deny you access to it.