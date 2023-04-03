Entire plane turns against 'young woman' for not giving up her seat for old man.

Travelling alone can be stressful, but it's on a whole other level when you're also dealing with chronic pain.

When a frazzled "young woman" was met with a public dilemma and then condemnation, she came to Reddit for support and clarity.

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for telling a guy to move from the seat I'd bought?"

u/mysockisgrey writes:

I (27f), was on a flight back home from overseas (2.5hr). I'm not from English speaking country. The country I flew from is a neighboring country, and is an English speaking country. Ethnically, we look similar.

I bought aisle seat when I booked my flight. This is due to a medical reason. I have lower cervical instability where my neck spine shifts a little and press my C7-C8 nerves, causing numbness and stiffness on finger 4&5 on both hands.