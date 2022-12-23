Entitled SIL demands that she be given her fiancé's grandmother's wedding dress.

Family heirlooms are precious. The sentimental value they hold is usually worth more than money can buy. Wedding dresses, rings, and childhood homes are a few things that can genuinely divide a family. Families tend to bring a ruckus when the inheritance of heirlooms is in question.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, a woman has to deal with her cousin trying to take an heirloom their grandmother left for her.

She writes:

In April last year, my (19f) grandma let everyone in her will inherit most things early (she's still alive), which was almost everything except for things like her house, etc. I inherited my grandma's wedding dress from the fifties or sixties since I loved it so much when I first saw it. I'm not getting married anytime soon, but I plan to in the future, and I want to wear my grandma's dress to my wedding.