Entitled SIL demands that she be given her fiancé's grandmother's wedding dress.

Family heirlooms are precious. The sentimental value they hold is usually worth more than money can buy. Wedding dresses, rings, and childhood homes are a few things that can genuinely divide a family. Families tend to bring a ruckus when the inheritance of heirlooms is in question.
She writes:
In April last year, my (19f) grandma let everyone in her will inherit most things early (she's still alive), which was almost everything except for things like her house, etc. I inherited my grandma's wedding dress from the fifties or sixties since I loved it so much when I first saw it. I'm not getting married anytime soon, but I plan to in the future, and I want to wear my grandma's dress to my wedding.
My cousin, Jake (26m), is marrying his fiancé, Lily (25f), late next year. Jake reached out last week, which was weird because we are not close. He said he had seen the dress before I inherited it from our grandma and wanted his fiancé to wear it to their wedding. I told him the answer would probably be no, and he was pretty upset about it.