Entitled woman disrespects future in-laws' wedding traditions; in-laws retaliate.

Wedding traditions vary from culture to culture. Some cultures require the bride's youngest brother to wash the feet of the groom, while others require a whole week of ceremonies, and most still struggle with the idea of same-sex marriages. If you marry into a new culture, prepare to be a part of new cultural traditions.

On a popular Reddit thread in the Am I the A**hole Subreddit, one woman gets upset with her future sister-in-law for disrespecting her cultural traditions.

She writes:

So my family has a tradition that goes back a long time, centuries. It used to be an everyday thing historically in our country for a woman when she wedded out to bring a bottom drawer that had all her bedding, linen and clothes, etc., in addition to the dowry her father would give her husband.