Entitled woman disrespects future in-laws' wedding traditions; in-laws retaliate.

Wedding traditions vary from culture to culture. Some cultures require the bride's youngest brother to wash the feet of the groom, while others require a whole week of ceremonies, and most still struggle with the idea of same-sex marriages. If you marry into a new culture, prepare to be a part of new cultural traditions.
She writes:
So my family has a tradition that goes back a long time, centuries. It used to be an everyday thing historically in our country for a woman when she wedded out to bring a bottom drawer that had all her bedding, linen and clothes, etc., in addition to the dowry her father would give her husband.
The women of my family would use the bottom drawer to secure the woman's futures. After the engagement was announced, all the women in the family would gather together and make her a quilt; within each section of the quilt, a family member would hide some money, jewelry, seeds, or anything that could help in the future in case the woman needed to escape an abusive husband or they fell on hard times.