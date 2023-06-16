Entitled woman wants her brother to cancel a wedding because it's her family property.

Weddings are stressful to plan. Food, venue, cutlery, and many decisions must be made, but the critical choice is locking down your date. Without a date, no other choice for your wedding can be made.
I am 25; my sister is 29 (I also have a younger sister, 8). When I was 14, my mom sent me to live with her parents. Her excuse was that they needed me to help out. She didn't want to deal with a growing male teen.
My grandparents owned a fantastic property in the mountains with an amazing view. We also have some horses and other critters. They were also quite wealthy as well.
They both passed four years ago, a month apart. They gave me the property (because 'I would appreciate and respect it more') while my mom and sister(s) got money and other assets(overall valued more than the property).
In the past four years, I turned part of the property into a venue for main weddings (GPs knew of this idea and thought it was good).
We are busy and usually booked about eight months out. My sister got engaged 1.5 years ago and said she wants to get married at the property. I said yes, just let me know the date as soon as possible so I can ensure it is 'booked.'
I never got a date. I followed up several times and asked her, and she brushed me off. Two weeks ago, I got the wedding invitation. Stating the property is the location and the date. Which is in September of this year. I immediately called her to say that we had booked for that date and couldn't accommodate her.
Well, now she, my mom, another family, her partner's family, and other flying monkeys have been blowing up on me. They are also calling and writing reviews for my business.
I asked them to stop and call my sister, telling her that all she had to do was tell me when she knew her date so I could block it, and I would take care of everything else.
She went off on how I was ruining HER day. It is OUR family's property. How she already sent out the invitations and couldn't go back now. I should tell the other couple to cancel (they have been on the books for over a year now, and I like them). Family is more important.
After the last big blow-up, I started communicating strictly through the business and using our recorded line and email. I suggested three other dates around the same time, but that's not good enough. 'I'm being resentful and an AH.'
NTA (Not the A$#hole), but your sister is a giant A H for expecting you to cancel another couple’s date for…what? Selfish family? She needed to tell you the date and didn’t. That’s on her.
NTA, I would suggest getting a lawyer involved before your family causes harm to your business. Send them all cease and desist letters. This is YOUR property, and businesses do not allow them to discredit it because they are not getting their way.
I’d also inform a PSA that her wedding will not be at your venue. That way, many people don’t show up and ruin this other lovely couple's wedding by causing a scene.
One thing I have learned is you never mix family and business. The family will never respect your business bc they feel entitled to it. So it’s best only to offer the family a small discount but still make them go through all the proper channels, or they don’t get whatever service you provide.
NTA. Retract the offer to use the property at all. Hire security for the wedding date - with invitations out now, some people may show, and you don’t want the day ruined for the lovely couple already booked.
Respond to every review they leave with a cut-and-paste comment saying that the wedding party in question never booked your venue. Short, simple, and no apology or over-explanation.
OP, your sister is a jerk and is using you.