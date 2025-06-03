'It looks better stolen.' Cousin's admission precedes allergic reaction and parental exile. AITA?

Here’s the thing though..nobody in the house even knew she was allergic to peanuts except her and my dad. Not me, not my mom, no one else. Somehow this was still my fault, OKAY COOL.

My parents said i could stay with my grandmother who lives 36 hours for the summer for my cousin to “calm down” from the situation since every time i walked around in the house i’ve lived in for sixteen straight years she complained she was scared of me.

i’ve been here for a week or two. I tried checking in with my parents a couple times but they barely answered, so I just blocked them, now trying to protect my peace and live my life without the title ”the food poisoner” sticking on my back.