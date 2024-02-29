Bride tells father, 'you left me, so I left you off the list;' family judges her. AITA?

She was there for our first day of school, she fed us and clothed us and protected us a lot during the period we lived with her and once dad pulled himself together and took us back, she was still the person taking care of us after school and on Saturdays or Sundays when our dad would work.

She was essential to us. She and mom were orphans so it was just her for the maternal side and dad's side were not close by and did not play much of a role in those earlier childhood memories. But our aunt did.

Then my dad got engaged and life changed fast. My dad's wife did not want our aunt around anymore. She wanted to become the mom and she did not feel like my aunt would make that easy on her.