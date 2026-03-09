'AITA for getting adopted as an adult after being LC with my parents for years?'

I’m in touch with my siblings, but things are awkward, we just went in totally different directions as people, and they keep wanting me to patch things up with our parents. I agreed to LC a couple of years ago as an attempt to try but I honestly don’t like who my parents are as people now that I’m an adult and I don’t think we’re ever going to be close again.

I actually do really well in the service, and I’m planning on staying, so they’re never going to approve of me or my “lifestyle” anyway. I had a close call late last year and it got me to thinking about some things. My uncle and aunt are basically my parents in everything but name.