Event manager insists on tracking down overdue payment for family friend's wedding, 'he's short on cash.' AITA?

So I (36F) run an event management company, and last November, we managed the wedding of a client who also happens to be a good friend of my husband (let’s call him R). When R approached us, he was very clear that he had a limited budget. Because of the personal connection—and my husband’s involvement—I agreed to take on the event at a very minimal cost, basically just enough to cover expenses.
We delivered everything R asked for, and even threw in a couple of extras from our side to elevate the experience. My entire team was involved, and we barely broke even. It wasn’t a profitable job—it was a favor, plain and simple.
Now here’s the issue: it’s been over five months, and R still hasn’t paid the full amount. There’s a pending balance of (~$850). Every time we follow up, he says he’s short on cash.
And I say we because my husband has also been following up with him regularly, trying to keep things friendly. We’ve both been extremely patient and understanding because of the personal history.
But it’s starting to feel like we’re being taken advantage of. While there’s no flashy social media display or bragging going on, we do know that he’s still spending freely in other areas. It’s just clear that paying us isn’t a priority, even after everything we did to accommodate his situation.
I’m now at the point where I want to pursue the payment more assertively, even if it means things get uncomfortable. So…AITA for wanting to draw a hard line and formally chase down this long-overdue payment—even though we originally took this job as a personal favor?
BigBayesian said:
You took the job as a favor. But not as a gift. You agreed to do it at a reduced rate. But you didn't agree to do it unpaid. NTA. It's time for your husband to reach out to his friend and say "this is really uncomfortable. If you don't remit payment in full by
, we're going to assume you've decided not to pay us.
If you do that, then we're going to leverage the fact that you and I are friends to make sure our mutual friends know you leveraged our friendship to bargain us down to work for you for no profit, and then decided to steal our agreed-upon payment. This is in addition to whatever legal contract enforcement applies.
You got a good rate by using our friendship. That was because I liked you, but also because I thought it was unlikely you wanted all your friends to know you lie to and steal from your friends. Please show me I wasn't wrong about that."
Eastern_Condition863 said:
Send a final invoice with a note saying the account will be sent to collections if payment is not received in full in 30 days. NTA.
jeremyism_ab said:
NTA, his financial situation is a he problem, not a we problem. Tell him it'll get worse if you're forced to sue him to hold up his end of the deal.
Mogg_the_Poet said:
NTA. You're never the ahole to ask people for what they agreed to.
NoodlesMom0722 said:
NTA. Give a payment date (soon) after which a (very high) interest rate will begin to accumulate. And then a hard deadline a few weeks/months after, at which time lawyers/courts will be involved.
PrestigiousFace6756 said:
NTA. In the future have a contract in place to cover services and payments. I would also talk to his wife and ask if she was aware of the balance due and if there is anything she can do.
Jodenaje said:
NTA. I would also include on the invoice an itemization of the full cost of the services he received vs what you’re actually charging him. In his mind, he’s probably doing some mental gymnastics to justify that he “paid you most of it” and isn’t even considering the discount he already received. Spell out clearly the value of what was already discounted for him!