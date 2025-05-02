Event manager insists on tracking down overdue payment for family friend's wedding, 'he's short on cash.' AITA?

You took the job as a favor. But not as a gift. You agreed to do it at a reduced rate. But you didn't agree to do it unpaid. NTA. It's time for your husband to reach out to his friend and say "this is really uncomfortable. If you don't remit payment in full by , we're going to assume you've decided not to pay us.

If you do that, then we're going to leverage the fact that you and I are friends to make sure our mutual friends know you leveraged our friendship to bargain us down to work for you for no profit, and then decided to steal our agreed-upon payment. This is in addition to whatever legal contract enforcement applies.