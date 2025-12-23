'Every year someone thinks I'm hitting on their wife at the Christmas party and I finally said enough.'

Very late in the night, my wife comes and gets me to meet this couple that asked to meet. My wife has been in heels all night and she is pregnant so she really doesn't want to stand there anymore then to say this is my husband so she walks back to our table to sit and I stay talking with this guy and his wife and obviously the conversations about the baby.

I'm super excited to talk about it, and she's asking questions, so the conversation just kept going naturally until apparently it pissed off her husband. He throws his hands on the table and throws himself up out his seat and just walks right to the exit his wife is franticly looking around me but still trying to be respectful of our conversation.