'AITA for evicting a family for not paying rent after their breadwinner died suddenly?' UPDATED

"WIBTA for evicting a family with children for not paying rent after their breadwinner died suddenly?"

I rent out 5 properties, including a 3-bedroom house, which I've been renting out for the past year and a half to a couple with three children (15, 12 and 8) for $1,700/mo. They're great tenants, good with communication, and have always paid the rent on time.

Because of that, I've been lenient with them, and have never raised the rent - which is noteworthy because as of now, the rent I'm charging them is a few hundred below market rate for this part of Texas (yay inflation).

In late February, I learned that the father, who is the family's breadwinner, died several days after being seriously injured in an accident. This was a terrible situation and I wanted to try to maintain our positive relationship, so I waived March's rent.