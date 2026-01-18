'AITA for evicting my deceased brother’s fiancé?'

OP doesn't say how long they've been together but Steve may be struggling with all the changes coming from the loss and desperate for stability. OP has been generous so definitely NTA and should move forward with their plan. However, I just wanted to give an alternative perspective for Steve who is likely grieving and distraught.

Sensitive_Lake_7911

First of all OP is NTA for sure. Two very telling things to me is the deceased brother confided that they probably would never marry but even more important the deceased brother did absolutely nothing to indicate he intended to leave anything to the fiancée. It is very telling that even after the engagement the decedent named his brother as insurance beneficiary and not the fiancée.